Snow Plow Spotlight: Meeting Storm and Frosty the Snow Plow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a little bit of winter weather on the way Friday, VTrans crews will be out in their plow trucks.

And that includes Robbie Purdue and Kevin Ramirez.

Purdue, a transportation operations technician, has been working for VTrans for nine years and is in charge of several spots, including parts of routes 63 and 64.

The kids from Union Elementary School in Montpelier named his truck “Storm.”

He says it’s extremely fitting because it is always storming in Williamstown!

Ramirez, a transportation operations technician, will be out in his plow truck, “Frosty the Snowplow.”

Ramirez’s plow was named by the kiddos at the St. Monica-St.Michael School in Barre.

The school’s principal says it was an eighth-grader who came up with it.

Ramirez says he thinks “Frosty the Snowplow” is a fitting name because he can roll the snow into a snowman with his truck!

He’s in charge of routes in Montpelier and Berlin and has been with VTrans for less than a year, so this is his first full winter!

WCAX-TV will be highlighting plow truck drivers, their trucks and the kids who named them all throughout the winter on Channel 3 This Morning. Joins us to see your truck.

