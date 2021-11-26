Advertisement

Snow Plow Spotlight: Meeting Storm and Frosty the Snow Plow

VTrans plow drivers are hard at work in their newly named trucks!
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a little bit of winter weather on the way Friday, VTrans crews will be out in their plow trucks.

And that includes Robbie Purdue and Kevin Ramirez.

Purdue, a transportation operations technician, has been working for VTrans for nine years and is in charge of several spots, including parts of routes 63 and 64.

The kids from Union Elementary School in Montpelier named his truck “Storm.”

He says it’s extremely fitting because it is always storming in Williamstown!

Ramirez, a transportation operations technician, will be out in his plow truck, “Frosty the Snowplow.”

Ramirez’s plow was named by the kiddos at the St. Monica-St.Michael School in Barre.

The school’s principal says it was an eighth-grader who came up with it.

Ramirez says he thinks “Frosty the Snowplow” is a fitting name because he can roll the snow into a snowman with his truck!

He’s in charge of routes in Montpelier and Berlin and has been with VTrans for less than a year, so this is his first full winter!

WCAX-TV will be highlighting plow truck drivers, their trucks and the kids who named them all throughout the winter on Channel 3 This Morning. Joins us to see your truck.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Storm the Snowplow
Storm the Snowplow

Most Read

Harry Burns
Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.
Body of missing Vermont man found; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden
Vt. school cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired
Charles Noss
Burlington man accused of smashing his way into home
One person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going...
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash

Latest News

Landlords and tenants are urging New York to swiftly release almost $1 billion meant to cover...
Half of New York’s $2.4B in rent aid held up 6 months after launch
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Maxwell’s brother says US prosecutors seeking to ‘break’ her
Vermont health officials are tracking 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care...
Bennington long-term care facility dealing with COVID outbreak
Keeping belongings safe
Keeping your belongings safe this holiday shopping season