Staying cyber-safe: Expert tips for online shopping

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shopping online is an easy way to get gifts delivered right to your door but you may be inviting an unexpected guest for the holidays.

Cybersecurity expert Eric Hart says hackers don’t have to do much these days to steal your information.

A legitimate-looking email or text message can contain a virus that infects your computer, steals your data and uses your bank account information.

That’s why Hart really focuses on making sure people choose good and different passwords, and secure their email accounts.

“Every account that you sign up for, they offer to reset your password by sending you an email. So someone who has access to your email would, in effect, have access to many or all of your accounts. You want to make sure your email is really hard to get into. And that comes back to using Google or Microsoft, make sure at least occasionally, it asks you for some other proof of who you are besides your username and password,” said Hart, the CEO of NPI Technology Management.

Hart says hackers usually target computers, but phone hacking is on the rise.

