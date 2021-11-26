Storm to bring snow to parts of northern New England

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A post-Thanksgiving storm is expected to drop nearly a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Vermont and lesser amounts in parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the region through Saturday afternoon in Vermont and Saturday evening in Maine.

Rain is expected to change to snow on Friday afternoon.

The storm would make travel difficult.

