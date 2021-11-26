Advertisement

Storm to bring snow to parts of northern New England

A post-Thanksgiving storm is expected to drop nearly a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Vermont and lesser amounts in parts of New Hampshire and Maine.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A post-Thanksgiving storm is expected to drop nearly a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Vermont and lesser amounts in parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the region through Saturday afternoon in Vermont and Saturday evening in Maine.

Rain is expected to change to snow on Friday afternoon.

The storm would make travel difficult.

