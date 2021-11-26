Advertisement

Surge in baitfish catch is a boon to Maine’s lobstermen

FILE — Frozen and salted menhaden sit in a barrel at a lobster bait warehouse, Thursday, Oct.
FILE — Frozen and salted menhaden sit in a barrel at a lobster bait warehouse, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Portland, Maine. A surge in the catch of a small species of fish off the Maine coast has helped stabilize a bait crunch that has plagued the state's lobster industry for several years. The loss of herring as bait, following a scientific assessment in 2020 that found they are overfished, has been offset somewhat by swelling catches of menhaden, which are up fourfold from 2016. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A surge in the catch of a small species of fish off the Maine coast has helped stabilize a bait crunch that has plagued the state’s lobster industry for several years.

Maine’s lobster fishermen typically bait their traps with dead herring, but a scientific assessment in 2020 found that herring are overfished, and quotas for the fish were reduced dramatically.

The loss of herring has increased the price of bait and made it harder to trap lobsters at all for many fishermen.

However, the loss of herring has been offset somewhat by swelling catches of menhaden, which are up fourfold from 2016.

