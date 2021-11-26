Surge in baitfish catch is a boon to Maine’s lobstermen

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A surge in the catch of a small species of fish off the Maine coast has helped stabilize a bait crunch that has plagued the state’s lobster industry for several years.

Maine’s lobster fishermen typically bait their traps with dead herring, but a scientific assessment in 2020 found that herring are overfished, and quotas for the fish were reduced dramatically.

The loss of herring has increased the price of bait and made it harder to trap lobsters at all for many fishermen.

However, the loss of herring has been offset somewhat by swelling catches of menhaden, which are up fourfold from 2016.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)