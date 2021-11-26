BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy “Black Friday,” everyone! We are expecting our first widespread winter weather event today. Get ready for some rain, snow (a LOT in the mountains) and blustery winds.

A compact storm system will be moving through today from west to east and intensifying as it comes through. It will start as rain in the morning, mainly in the valleys. A changeover to snow will happen quickly in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks in the morning. As we get into the afternoon, a few rain showers will linger in the Champlain Valley, but it will be snowing everywhere else. As we go through the rest of the afternoon, any rain showers will be changing over to snow. That snow will come down fairly hard and steadily late afternoon into the evening hours, especially in the higher elevations. Winds will be picking up out of the WNW late today. That wind will be at its strongest overnight, especially in the higher elevations where some gusts could top 40 mph. The wind will be blowing and drifting the snow.

The snow will persist in the mountains early Saturday, finally tapering off late in the day. The wind will also diminish as we go through the afternoon.

The valleys will end up with a trace to around 3″ of snow by the end of Saturday. As you get into the higher elevations, 4″ to 8″ snow amounts will be common. And there could be as much as 8″ to 14″ in some of the highest mountain peaks.

Sunday will be the quieter weekend day with partly sunny skies.

Most of next week is looking pretty tame, but temperatures will be running on the cool side. A couple of weak, upper level disturbances could spread a few snow showers Tuesday & Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the winter weather situation today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air & online. Have a great weekend! -Gary

