BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thanksgiving! Hopefully you’ve had the chance to stuff your belly full of delicious food! Turning our attention to Black Friday, Mother Nature has her own special deal in the works for us, as a system is on pace to bring a good dumping of snow the Green Mountains and Adirondacks. Unfortunately this also means poor road conditions for post-Turkey Day travelers.

Light precipitation has already started across the Adirondacks tonight as low pressure moves across the area. This is falling mainly in the form of rain, with snow and mixed precipitation at higher elevations. This will spread east tonight into Vermont. Be aware that some areas could see light freezing rain or a wintry mix resulting in locally slick roads. If you or your loved ones are heading home late tonight, watch out for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Light precipitation will continue into Friday morning, but the main event picks up Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through. Precipitation will start as rain in the valleys and transition over to snow by Friday evening. Totals will vary widely based on elevation.

The northern summits of the Green Mountains will hit the snow jackpot with this storm. Communities along the western slopes of the Green Mountains are also expected to see notable snow accumulations. As a result, Lamoille, eastern Franklin, and eastern Chittenden County are under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday, as well as southeastern St. Lawrence County and southern Franklin County in New York. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of the Green Mountains, northern New Hampshire, northern New York, and northern Vermont outside of the Champlain Valley.

Locations like Jay Peak and Mount Mansfield could easily see more than a foot of new snow through Saturday. Many communities along the western slopes of the Greens can expect totals greater than 4″, with totals greater than 6″ in spots. Above 2000 feet, totals could be closer to 10″. Summits along the southern Greens and Adirondacks will still likely see more than 6″ of snow, up to a foot in spots. The rest of northern Vermont and New York can expect accumulations up to 6″, with totals ranging from a light dusting to 2″ in the valleys.

Expect the heaviest snow Friday evening and Friday night. Snow will start to taper off Saturday. The last places to see snow end will be along the spine of the Green Mountains, where snow will linger into the day. Winds will also be gusty during this time, with gusts in the 30-40 mph range possible. The combination of snow and wind will cause reduced visibility and difficult travel, especially Friday evening.

Sunday will be quieter, but cool. We are tracking another system late in the weekend into early next week. Temperatures remain cool through the upcoming week. Check back with the MAX Advantage Weather Team for the latest updates as the storm approaches.

Have a safe and happy holiday!

-Jess Langlois

