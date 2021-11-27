Church Street Christmas tree lights up the night in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual tree lighting on the Church Street Marketplace in Burlington marks the start of the holiday season for some. Despite the weather, crowds gathered for Friday’s event.

‘Twas 29 days before Christmas, and all down Church Street,

Families gathered for the lighting of the tree.

Some 250,000 lights lit up all aglow.

The crowd helped flip the switch following a show.

“I’m very excited, yeah. My family is here from Virginia and we’re just excited to see all the lights,” said one person at the show.

“I’m excited because it’s my first time and I had no idea that was here,” enthused another.

The spruce stands 50 feet tall at the end of Church Street, marking the start of the season of giving and feasts.

“There’s sugar cookies, lighting the tree, decorating it, seeing Santa, the presents, giving people presents, getting presents-- there’s so much to it,” another celebration-goer said.

Children bundled up to stay dry from the rain.

But it didn’t dampen the spirit because Santa still came.

“The only thing that can bring down the vibe is the people,” said Devin Patrick, a Christmas enthusiast. “So if people are here and it’s happening and it’s going on, what can the weather do?”

He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,

And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.

But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight—

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.