Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

People called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

The Tacoma Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood and other agencies went to the scene.

No suspects were in custody.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Burns
Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Vermont health officials are tracking 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care...
Vermont tracking COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities
A technical rope rescue team had to rescue a woman from a car wreck down a steep embankment in...
Woman survives snowstorm four days in wrecked car
A post-Thanksgiving storm is expected to drop nearly a foot of snow in the higher elevations of...
Storm to bring snow to parts of northern New England

Latest News

FILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in...
Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?
Christmas tree donations in Rutland for those in need
How you can help get a Christmas tree to a Vermont family in need
Shoppers hit the shops to score the best deals this Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers head out in search of deals despite dreary weather
Opening day at Stowe Mountain and Jay Peak
Skiers, riders enjoy opening day on the slopes at many resorts in our region