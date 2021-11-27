Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Nov. 27

By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Nov. 27.

The University Mall is hosting a celebration of Trees event Saturday, Nov. 27. This is a benefit event to support homelessness in our area. Anyone can stop by the mall to check out a unique display of decorated trees. Participants at this family-friendly event could win a tree and anything under it. All they had to do is enter a raffle to win. Proceeds from the raffle will support Anew Place. A local organization that provides resources for those experiencing homelessness. The event will start at 11 a.m. and go on until 5 p.m. The trees will be displayed in a store-front next to the Shoe Dept.

The Echo Leahy Center is hosting a Sled Dogs Live event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be real sled dogs you can meet in person. The October Siberian Sled Dogs are back at the museum to celebrate the start of winter. Meeting the sled dogs will be included with the price of admission.

The City of Saint Albans will host a tree lighting and fireworks display Saturday, Nov. 27.

The event will take place at Taylor Park starting at 5 p.m. Guests can expect there to be lights, music, free cider, and treats. Participants can even expect a visit from Santa Claus. The event will go on until 7 p.m. that night.

