Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first significant snowstorm of the season is out of the region, though blustery conditions will cause some blowing snow today, especially early. Also, wind chills will be in the teens early. Use caution if you’re traveling. Some sunshine is expected this afternoon, with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Tonight will be cold, with teens, and a few spots in the single digits. Sunday won’t be as blustery, with highs in the low 30s.

The workweek is looking pretty active, though no big storms are expected. A weak clipper will bring the chance for flurries Monday. November will go out on a quiet note Tuesday, with partly sunny skies. It’s looking more active Wednesday through Friday, with snow showers expected, and perhaps a few raindrops mixed in on Friday. A few inches accumulation is possible here and there. High temperatures will warm a bit, getting into the upper 30s. Lows will be mainly in the 20s.

Here are some snow accumulations across the region:

Shrewsbury: 10.0″

Manchester: 10.0″

Nashville: 8.6″

Jefferson, NH: 6.5″

Lake Placid: 6.0″

Burlington: 2.7″

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

