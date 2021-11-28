A Beta Technologies proposal from the sky

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sometimes, you can find love in the most unexpected places. That’s true for couple Lynsey Hartshorn and Matt Colby, both employees at aircraft company Beta Technologies in South Burlington.

Recently, Colby used his flying skills to ask a very important question.

On what was an average work day for the couple, Colby partnered with a teammate to trace the shape of the words “Marry Me?” into the sky. He then sent Hartshorn a link to the flight tracking app, which showed the message.

“Full disclosure, the ring had been burning a hole in my pocket for a little bit of time, so that day the weather was good. I had aligned it with the people who were going to help me here at work,” said Colby. Hartshorn says she watched Colby trace the words ‘Marry Me’ in real time, realized what was happening, and met him on the ramp when he landed.

“I just sat and waited, and I think he was on his final approach, and he said, ‘Meet me on the ramp,’ so I got myself together and made my way outside,” said Hartshorn.

“There’s a nostalgia for us both being in the workplace together this whole time, so doing it this way seemed like a good fit,” added Colby. Hartshorn says she was completely surprised.

