Final cleanup cost of old Vermont copper mine 4 times plan

STRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency says the final tally of the cost of cleaning up the long-abandoned Elizabeth copper mine in the Vermont town of Strafford came in more than four times the original estimate.

When the Superfund project to clean up the mine that contaminated nearby streams began in 2002, its estimated cost was $25 million in today’s dollars. When the the cleanup was completed earlier this year the final cost came in at $103 million.

The Elizabeth Mine project manager for the EPA says “cost increases are very common” in the Superfund program.

