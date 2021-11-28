Advertisement

Final cleanup cost of old Vermont copper mine 4 times plan

Elizabeth copper mine in Strafford, Vt.
Elizabeth copper mine in Strafford, Vt.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency says the final tally of the cost of cleaning up the long-abandoned Elizabeth copper mine in the Vermont town of Strafford came in more than four times the original estimate.

When the Superfund project to clean up the mine that contaminated nearby streams began in 2002, its estimated cost was $25 million in today’s dollars. When the the cleanup was completed earlier this year the final cost came in at $103 million.

The Elizabeth Mine project manager for the EPA says “cost increases are very common” in the Superfund program.

