Governor relaunches Vermont Lights the Way

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A state-wide effort to lift spirits and brighten communities is back for another season.

Gov. Phil Scott announced Saturday he’s encouraging Vermonters to light the way.

He wants you to get creative this year decorating your homes, businesses, and buildings, then post a picture to social media with #VTLightsTheWay.This will allow those who can’t tour the lights to take part in the celebration.

Gov. Scott is also launching a new initiative to recognize people for their acts of service and goodwill. It’s called Rays of Kindness.

All nominees will get a certificate.

The Governor will also be featuring some nominees and light displays during his weekly press conferences and on his social media channels.

“When we started this initiative last year, it was one of the only ways for us to connect with our neighbors and communities during the holidays. I’m very grateful that we have come so far this year thanks to vaccines, and we can continue this tradition with hope and optimism before us,” said Governor Scott. “Time and time again, Vermonters show why we’re known for strong, close-knit communities and a willingness to step up to help one another. Vermont truly does light the way and there is no better time of year to brighten up our state for all to enjoy.”

