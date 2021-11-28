Advertisement

Looking Ahead: Week of Nov. 29

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Nov. 29.

The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission is warning commuters about traffic delays in Burlington heading into this week. Utility investigation work will be taking place along Main Street the week of Nov. 29. As a result, drivers should expect will cause lane shifts, alternating one-way traffic, and limited parking between South Union and Battery Street. This will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. all week. The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission encourages commuters to seek alternate routes.

There will also be construction to Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express route to Burlington’s Union Station this week. The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission is also warning commuters about this possible delay and detour as well. The agency is encouraging pedestrians and bicyclists to use the designated detour path. Commuters should not travel through the work zone. This project should be complete by December.

The Junior League of Champlain Valley is looking for help to raise $10,000 during its monthly diaper distribution.

This is part of this year’s Giving Tuesday. The distribution event will start at 10 a.m. and go on until 11 a.m. at the Junior League of Champlain Valley Headquarters. The building can be found on Williston Road in South Burlington.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board will hold a listening session on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The board will provide oversight on and discuss the Therapeutic Cannabis Program. They want to hear from patients, caregivers, medical providers, and the general public. the session will start at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the auditorium of the Department of Health and Human Services in Concord.

