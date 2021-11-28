NAACP releases new BIPOC holiday gift guide

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This holiday season, the NAACP of Rutland and Windham is encouraging you to invest in communities that are often overlooked by spending your money at businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).

The organization just released a BIPOC holiday gift guide of businesses you can support.

Seeko the Kid is one of the 15 entrepreneurs listed in the gift guide.

“There’s a lot of really awesome Black and BIPOC talent out there that I should definitely be seen and recognized and I feel like this is a great step toward doing that,” Seeko said.

Seeko is a multimedia artist and graphic designer who has been creating art since 2005. Seeko says it can take anywhere from a few hours to a few months to complete a design. Once it’s done, he puts it on every day items such as cell phone and laptop cases, backpacks, mugs, pillows, shower curtains, leggings, and clocks.

Along with Seeko’s designs, you can also give the gift of fitness and health this holiday season.

Alexandra Hilliard, the owner of VT AthletaFit offers virtual and in-person trainings. She says her focus is helping people develop healthier lifestyles through the use of strength training.

“When they get to the point where they are self-sufficient enough where they are able to go to a gym or start a new sport or otherwise carry on the healthy habits that they’ve learned, then I set them free off into the world,” Hilliard said.

And Sasha Finnell of Sasha Fierce Yoga says she helps her clients explore and appreciate resting.

“We live in such a fast-paced world that has us constantly on the go and constantly asking us to look to the next things that when I’m guiding folks through a yoga session, I hope to offer them some space to just breathe and do whatever they need to do,” Finnell said.

Seeko, Hilliard and Finnell say supporting professionals who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color this holiday season is vital in economically uplifting businesses that are often overlooked and helping Vermont’s BIPOC community thrive.

“You should support BIPOC businesses to participate in wealth redistribution and to help BIPOC business owners and their families have equal access to resources,” Hilliard.

“To get visibility like this through the gift guide and through this feature as well, I think is helping,” Finnell said. “So we need more of this. And it’s great to see the community sort of huddle around and help support and make that happen.”

The other 12 BIPOC-owned businesses and business owners featured in the gift guide include Soul Simone, massage therapist Luis Rosario, Nama’s Farmhouse Preserves, Ballou Dance Company, Omega Jade Enterprises, malisun, Olivia’s Origami, Glowzart, Sweet Squeezables, Qween & Qween Bath and Body, MEM LAWNCARE, and New England Christmas Tree Services.

