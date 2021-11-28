Advertisement

NY awards first round of vax scholarships for kids 5 to 11

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY. N.Y. (AP) - Ten preteens from around New York have won college scholarships for 5-to-11-year-olds who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that the first round of scholarships in the “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” contest were given out. The youths’ names were drawn by lottery after their parents or guardians entered them.

It’s open to 5-to-11-year-olds who get their first vaccine dose by Dec. 19. Weekly drawings will continue through Dec. 20. Winners get tuition, room and board for an associate’s or bachelor’s degree program at a New York State or New York City public university, plus money for books and supplies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A technical rope rescue team had to rescue a woman from a car wreck down a steep embankment in...
Woman survives snowstorm four days in wrecked car
Harry Burns
Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Vermont health officials are tracking 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care...
Vermont tracking COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities
A post-Thanksgiving storm is expected to drop nearly a foot of snow in the higher elevations of...
Storm to bring snow to parts of northern New England

Latest News

Thomas Morse, 41
Search for missing man in East Montpelier
Small Business Saturday 2021 in downtown Stowe
Vermont towns urging people to shop local on Small Business Saturday
Picking the perfect tree for the holidays
‘Tis the season for picking the perfect tree
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later