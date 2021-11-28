Police identify men involved in Alburgh fatal shooting

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have released new information about the fatal shooting on Cameron Drive in Alburgh Saturday night.

Police say, 51-year-old David Mohamed and 41-year-old Larry P. Cameron were shot and killed. They say another man, 27-year-old Devin Cameron was shot and critically injured. All three men are Alburgh residents.

“It’s going to be a long road. It’s rough on everybody,” Joseph Deyo said.

Deyo lives near where the shooting happened. Police say around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the home after reports of a shooting.

“We heard the shots sitting here last night and then 10 minutes after that we got the initial call,” Deyo said.

Deyo also serves as a volunteer firefighter in town. He says he hurried over to the home to help, and found Mohamed and Cameron dead when he arrived.

“We had the stage and we couldn’t roll up there until law enforcement got there,” Deyo said. “I did my job, I checked everyone for pulses, I found the patient.”

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents arrived to the scene first. The State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and other law enforcement personnel surveyed the area for much of Sunday.

Cpt. Scott Dunlap, Commander of the Major Crime Unit, says preliminary investigation shows that two of the men involved, had been arguing for a little over a week.

“It appears that this shooting arose from an ongoing dispute regarding hunting on some property, hunting access,” Cpt. Dunlap said. “It just seems that it reached a boiling point last night.”

While we don’t know much about the individuals involved, Deyo says two of the men are his wife’s relatives.

“Quite often he’d go out and shoot guns at night, so we didn’t think anything different of it,” Deyo said.

The bodies were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Burlington, where autopsies are scheduled for Monday. Police say Devin Cameron is in critical, but stable condition at UVM Medical Center.

