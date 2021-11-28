Advertisement

Saint Mike’s women’s team hosts Try Hockey Day

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of kids got to try their hands at ice hockey Saturday thanks to the Saint Michael’s College women’s team.

The athletes lead a clinic for 3- to 13-year-old boys and girls after their home game against Potsdam at Cairns Arena in South Burlington.

The team planned the all-inclusive learn to skate and play day so kids in the area who wouldn’t normally have access to the rink could tie up some skates and get one-on-one tips -- no experience necessary.

The athletes want to send a shoutout to Saint Mike’s grad and youth coach Meghan Sweezey for her help organizing the event.

