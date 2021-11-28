Advertisement

Search for missing man in East Montpelier

Thomas Morse, 41
Thomas Morse, 41(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Berlin police are looking for Thomas Morse, 41. He was reported missing Tuesday after checking himself out of Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.

Family and friends say the last time anyone saw him was later that morning at the Berlin Mall. Police say Morse purchased some item, including clothing and a backpack.

Channel 3 News spoke with a family friend, Rich Davidian, Saturday after a search party of a couple dozen loved ones ceased efforts for the day.

Davidian says they have reason to believe Morse is on or near Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks in East Montpelier. Morse is the manager there.

Tom Morse was reported missing Tuesday.
Tom Morse was reported missing Tuesday.(WCAX)

Friends and family have organized several search parties but continue to come up short.

Davidian says they’re worried about Morse’s well-being, especially with the freezing temperatures.

Anyone with information is asked to call Berlin police at (802) 229-9191.

