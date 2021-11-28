Taking a look at the Burlington Community Resource Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

As temperatures drop -- Burlington’s new Community Resource Center is back for it’s second season.

“I mean its freezing out -- it’s like -- we go to the resources,” said Alex Olson of Burlington, using the Community Resource Center. Olson is stopping by Sunday to get warm and to grab essentials. “I’m very glad this opened back up because it’s just amazing -- I mean amazing food, and they give you stuff,” said Olson.

The Community Resource Center is funded by donations, money from the CARES Act, and around 250 thousand dollars from the City of Burlington’s American Rescue Plan funding. “We have hot food, hot drinks, coffee, tea , food, meals from Feeding Chittenden, clothing, hygiene products, snacks, computer access, phone access,” said Anna Thomson, CVOEO Housing Advocate. The resource center also serves as a bridge to connect folks with resources LIKE emergency housing and safe recovery information.

Ann Thomson, Housing Advocate with CVOEO, says the shelter has returned to intense need DURING the cold winter months.

“It is kind of essential to people honestly staying alive through the winter,” said Thomson.

The center opened around the same time Vermont announced the 2021 General Assistance Housing Adverse Weather Conditions Program -- that says people can access emergency shelter at state funded motels during the hours of 6pm and 6am if temperatures are less than 20 degrees OR temperatures are less than 32 degrees with a high chance of precipitation.

Thomson says -- the shelter closes every day at 4pm -- and they frequently hear from Vermonters who are still looking for a place to stay overnight.

“A lot of people come in and say I don’t have a place to go tonight, I don’t have a place to sleep -- and so we will usually call economic services to see if there’s a hotel or a motel room they can get them in,” Thomson.

Thomson also notes -- they will try to connect folks to the low barrier walk in motel at the Champlain Inn -- but open rooms are hard to come by.

And the last resort is to give out sleeping bags and tents.

Olson says he does have a spot in a motel - but he likes to socialize here.

“I don’t go there because it’s pretty lonely because you can’t have anyone in your room or anything and it’s way out on Shelburne road -- so I kind of couch it with friends here,” said Olson.

The community resource center is open every day from 9am to 4pm in downtown Burlington. organizers say it will run until at least April -- but they are working on finding a yearlong solution in a different location.

