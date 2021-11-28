‘Tis the season for picking the perfect tree

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - With Thanksgiving in the rearview, some Vermonters are gearing up for the holiday season by picking out the perfect tree. In true Vermont fashion, many are choosing and cutting their own!

At Murray Hill Tree Farm in Waterbury, families are given a saw and a sled, then they have to do the rest. The field usually opens after Thanksgiving, also selling wreaths and other decorations.

Workers, like Jane Murray, say customers come for the experience.

“It’s different when you can really see where your tree is coming from right? I think that’s all part of the fun here. You can see where it grows in nature and it gets to come home with you. You decorate it and send it on it’s merry way. Then we are replanting it to keep it going for the next generation.”

The farm charges $45 for trees up to 8 feet tall. Employees will shake, wrap, and tie it to your car, free of charge.

