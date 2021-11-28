Two men killed, 1 injured in Alburgh shooting

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that left 2 men dead and another injured.

Police say the shooting happened late Saturday night in the town of Alburgh.

Police say they responded to the scene at a home on Cameron Drive around 10 p.m. and found two men deceased. The injured man was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Police say they do not currently know his condition.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety and all parties involved in the shooting are accounted for. No one is in custody.

Police will release the identities of those involved following after the families are notified. The bodies of the deceased men will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously.

Police will release further information as the investigation continues.

