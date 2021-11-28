UVM women’s basketball proves to be too much for Brown in opening game of TD Bank Classic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brown University women’s basketball team led the University of Vermont for one minute and then it looked like Killington Peak at Patrick Gym in the opening game of the TD Bank Classic Saturday afternoon.

Josie Larkins led the way for the Catamounts behind a team-high 15 points and six assists. Emma Utterback (12), Maria Myklebust (11), Delaney Richason (11) and Anna Olson (10) also reached double figures in Vermont’s 79-46 win.

UVM will face Bucknell in the championship game Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

