Vermont towns urging people to shop local on Small Business Saturday

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Started by American Express back in 2010, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for people to score great deals, while supporting the local economy.

“It’s the biggest, best day for the entire universe,” Kate Carpenter, Owner of Stowe Kitchen Bath and Linens said. “Could you imagine driving through a ghost town and not having any infrastructure at all? We have to have these small businesses.”

The event happens every November between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, challenges from the pandemic still linger.

“We’re just making sure we’re on top of our communication game with all of our manufacturers. All of the people building the goods that we need,” Carpenter said.

Rachel Lewandowski of Remarkable Things & Home, says supply chain issues are also a concern.

“Artists being able to source their materials and getting that in, getting the product out there.”

In a statement, Sharon Harper of the Stowe Area Association writes, ““While fewer stores offered special deals this year compared to previous years, Small Business Saturday is about all small shops. Our organization delivered promotional material to more than 35 stores in the area.”

She says businesses’ success is reliant not only on visitors shopping during the peak seasons, but also locals throughout the year.

Some customers like Francis Serrano agree. That’s why he says he’s a regular patron at these stores. Serrano even has a suggestion for how these businesses can get a boost, consistently.”

“There could be small weekends every Saturday of the year. Every week. Don’t just go to big box stores. These mom and pop shops are the lifeline of the community.”

John O’Donnell has been visiting Vermont for decades. He says he does what he can to keep those mom and pop shops open.

“We like keeping the atmosphere of a small town. That’s one of the great things about it. You get to come and actually experience it, versus a giant box store.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration reports, consumers spent an estimated $19.8 Billion at independent retailers and restaurants last year.

