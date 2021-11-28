Vermont’s tallest Menorah shines on night one of Hanukkah

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over the next eight days, Menorahs will be lit throughout the state.

Sunday night in Burlington, the tallest menorah in the Vermont got its time to shine.

This annual tradition at the University of Vermont gives people a chance to see the structure from the road.

Leaders at Chabad Vermont say Hanukkah is also a time to educate youth and view the flames as a symbol of the future.

They say it’s the job of the community to educate the youngest Vermonters and set them on the right path.

“We want people to be aware of Hanukkah and the message of Hanukkah. It’s a universal idea that these past year-and-a-half, two years people have been isolated and alone and now more than ever we really want to share this message of light and celebration and bring it to people’s homes,” said Draizy Junik, program director at Chabad of Burlington.

The next public menorahs will be lit Monday in Jericho Center, Monday in Shelburne, and Wednesday in St. Albans.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.