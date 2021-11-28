What to do Sunday, Nov. 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Nov. 27.

Adirondack Art House is hosting a let’s make slime class for kids Sunday, Nov. 27. The event will go from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Anyone 3 years of age and up can learn how to make slime. Tickets will cost $12 a person or $20 per family.

There will be a Holiday Model Train in Saint Johnsbury Sunday, Nov. 27. Attendees will be able to operate the train. The event will take place at Depot Square from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Point au Roche State Park will host a Wander Walk Sunday, Nov. 27. It’s an activity trail event for families. This event is best for kids 12 years old and younger. The event will start at 12:30 p.m. and go on until 1:30 p.m.

