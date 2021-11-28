YCQM NOV. 28, 2021

Advertisement

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are marking ten years of airing our Super Seniors series here on Channel 3. For the last decade Reporter and Photographer Joe Carroll has traveled all across our region in search of older people doing extraordinary things. His stories air every Thursday night on the Channel 3 news at six. A map shows his super senior stops over the last ten years. He’s put a lot of miles on his news van to bring their stories to you.

And he is still looking to tell more stories about our super seniors so if you have someone in mind let us know about it.

You can email our newsroom : news@wcax.com or email Joe directly at : joe.carroll@wcax.com

