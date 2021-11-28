BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a very cold start, today will be pretty decent, with morning sun followed by increasing high clouds during the afternoon. It will still be rather chilly, but not blustery, with highs in the low 30s. A weak clipper will bring light snow tonight into early Monday morning, mainly south. A trace to an inch accumulation is possible, but that’s about it. November will go out quietly on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and just a few flurries.

Wednesday will be dry, then it’s looking quite unsettled into Saturday. Clouds will increase on Thursday, with showers likely by afternoon. The showers will change to snow showers overnight, with little accumulation. A few flurries are possible Friday. Another relatively weak system will bring snow showers Saturday, with possibly a little bit of a mix as well.

