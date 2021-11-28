Advertisement

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Quiet and cold conditions will persist tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and teens. Sunday itself is looking pretty good, though still on the cold side. Morning sun will give way to increasing high clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 30s. A clipper system will then bring light snow Sunday night into early Monday morning, but only a trace to an inch accumulation is expected. Scattered flurries are expected the rest of Monday.

November will end on a quiet note Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. Flurries are expected Wednesday. Models are now showing Thursday to be warmer. In fact, showers are expected, especially during the afternoon. These showers will transition to snow showers overnight, however.

Generally unsettled weather will continue into the first half of the weekend. Some flurries are expected Friday, and another small system could bring snow showers, and perhaps a few valley showers, on Saturday.

Here are some snowfall accumulations around the region from the last snowstorm:

Lincoln: 10.5″

Cabot: 10.2″

Manchester: 10.0″

Lake Placid: 9.0″

Carroll, NH: 8.2″

Burlington: 3.1″

