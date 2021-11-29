Advertisement

2 dead in Elmore shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Elmore that left two people dead.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Elmore.

Vermont state police say they got a call at about 7 a.m. Monday reporting a domestic incident at a home on King Road.

When troopers arrived, they found a woman and a man dead inside the home.

Police have not yet released the names of the people as they work to notify the next of kin.

The bodies will be sent to the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators say they believe the incident is the result of domestic violence. They say there is no search for a suspect and no indication of any danger to the public.

The incident is still under investigation.

