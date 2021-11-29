Advertisement

Abortion debate will continue after new ban takes effect

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s new ban on late-term abortions will barely have taken effect before Republican lawmakers start trying to enact further restrictions.

A state budget provision that prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of gestation will take effect Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, Republicans are drafting several abortion-related bills, including one that would prohibit the procedure after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Another bill would allow the biological father of an unborn child to seek a court order prohibiting a woman from having an abortion.

Democrats, meanwhile, have proposed several bills to repeal the new restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Two men killed, 1 injured in shooting
Two men killed, 1 injured in Alburgh shooting
Thomas Morse, 41
Search for missing man in East Montpelier
The scene of the shooting on Cameron Drive in Alburgh
Police identify three men involved in Alburgh fatal shooting
Elizabeth copper mine in Strafford, Vt.
Final cleanup cost of old Vermont copper mine 4 times plan
Picking the perfect tree for the holidays
‘Tis the season for picking the perfect tree

Latest News

FILE photo.
Robotics grants being offered by education department
Danville School
Danville students to vote Friday on new school nickname
The scene of the shooting on Cameron Drive in Alburgh
Police identify three men involved in Alburgh fatal shooting
Vermonters traveling to and from Burlington after the holiday
Thanksgiving travel expected to surge Sunday