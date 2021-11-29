Abortion debate will continue after new ban takes effect

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s new ban on late-term abortions will barely have taken effect before Republican lawmakers start trying to enact further restrictions.

A state budget provision that prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of gestation will take effect Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, Republicans are drafting several abortion-related bills, including one that would prohibit the procedure after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Another bill would allow the biological father of an unborn child to seek a court order prohibiting a woman from having an abortion.

Democrats, meanwhile, have proposed several bills to repeal the new restrictions.

