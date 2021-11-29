Advertisement

Annual Christmas lights on display at NH Motor Speedway

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021
LOUDON, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is all lit up for the holidays again this year.

All you have to do is set your radio to 94.9 for the holiday tunes and drive through the tunnel of lights and into a 2.5-mile course of winter displays.

“There are 3.5 million LED lights and we’ve actually added a couple new displays. There’s new arches, new toys, so people who have come before, they can see new things when they come here,” said Shannon Stephens with the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

In total, crews spent more than 640 hours setting up the display and they did so in about a week and a half.

The Gift of Lights Display has been going on for 11 consecutive years now and actually grew during the pandemic.

“We actually tripled the amount of attendance we had last year because of COVID. An event like this-- families are already safe in their cars, so this was something perfect for family to do, it was that sense of normalcy they could have in their Christmas holiday,” said Stephens.

