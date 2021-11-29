Advertisement

Brandon police chief resigns to pursue new opportunity

By Associated Press
Nov. 29, 2021
BRANDON, Vt. (AP) - The police chief in Brandon is leaving the job next month to pursue another opportunity.

Christopher Brickell says his last day as chief will be on Dec. 17. He has been with the town of Brandon for 17 years.

Brickell says he’s had a long good run it’s time for the community to have a different perspective from a new chief.

Brickell says the department is also losing Lt. Rodney Pulsifer who plans to retire in December after a long career.

