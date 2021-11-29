Connecting Vermonters with free food? There’s an app for that

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to Feeding America, one in nine people are facing hunger in Vermont. But programs like Everyone Eats Vermont make it easy to get your hands on good meals, and one local app is helping people get that food discreetly.

Localvore is a Burlington-based app that helps connect consumers with great deals at local businesses. Usually, it’s a paid subscription service.

But anyone interested in using the Everyone Eats program to get food can use Localvore Passport to get restaurant-prepared meals for free.

All you have to do is call and order a meal from a participating restaurant, and use the in-app vouchers to cash out.

Founder and CEO Dan White says much of the Everyone Eats program relies on distribution events.

The point of the app is to increase accessibility by conveniently and discreetly connecting people with these meals.

“When you’re using the app, it feels just like you’re a regular customer of the restaurant. The people who use the app know that the restaurants are actually getting paid $10 per meal. So they feel good about supporting local businesses, so there’s this feeling of dignity and convenience that the app allows for,” White said.

Everyone Eats has been approved to run through Dec. 31.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full interview with Dan White and to learn more about the app.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.