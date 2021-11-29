Advertisement

Danville students to vote Friday on new school nickname

Danville School
Danville School(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - Students in Danville will soon be deciding on the school’s new nickname.

The school board voted in March to end the use of the “Indians” after hours of testimony from students, teachers, alumni and community members.

The Caledonian Record reports that a committee of students, parents, community members and staff narrowed 34 submissions from the wider community down to the four: Trailblazers, Bears, Mountaineers or Bobcats. Students will be voting on the new name on Friday.

The school board voted 4-1 in June reaffirming the policy to prohibit the representation of the school by any race or ethnic group as a mascot.

