Expert advice on fire safety during the holidays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the weather has gotten colder and people are putting up their Christmas decorations, we spoke to an area fire chief about how to keep your family safe this winter, and why you should never hesitate to call for help.

“I’ve been doing this a very long time. I’ve never seen anybody die of embarrassment but I’ve seen people get hurt because they hesitate to call for help if they really need it,” South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis said.

Francis has 40 years of experience making sure people know firefighters are there when an emergency happens during the holiday season.

Francis says over the Thanksgiving holiday, two oven fires from lack of cleaning caused them to head out to homes.

Along with cleaning the oven out before a big meal, making sure the Christmas tree is watered is especially important.

“A quick test is when you touch the needles and the needles start coming off in your hand, it’s time for that tree to go. A lot of people hold on to their trees too long and as a result, they have a significant fire risk in their house when that happens,” Francis said.

He says dry trees can fully ignite in 17-20 seconds.

Outdated extension cords and Christmas lights also pose a threat if they are frayed and should be checked regularly for ambient heat.

“If you’re using them and go to unplug them and see it is warm to the touch, you shouldn’t be using that cord. You have resistance heating in that cord and it’s time to be changed,” Francis said.

In terms of leaving your home, Francis says heating systems need to be checked every two years and the temperature should be left at a minimum of 55 degrees to prevent pipes from freezing.

We asked people out on the Church Street Marketplace in Burlington about their fire safety techniques when leaving the home.

“I unplug my coffee pot, my toaster, shut my water off to my washing machine but that’s about it,” said Mark Lundie of South Burlington.

“We’re traveling to see our daughter at UVM and we made sure the tree lights were off, the thing was unplugged, the tree was watered and we absolutely try to make sure we use the right wires and extension cords for the tree at all times,” said Clif Beaver of Pennsylvania.

One Vermonter we spoke to uses a wood-burning stove which causes him to be extra careful.

“I always check my fire extinguisher to make sure it’s fully loaded and set up and not empty in case you have an ember from a wood stove or a fireplace,” said Michael Laundry of Corinth.

All homes should have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well.

