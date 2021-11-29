Advertisement

Extra cash for Vermont families enrolled in Reach Up

Almost 3,500 Vermont families are eligible for an extra $375 if they're part of the Reach Up...
Almost 3,500 Vermont families are eligible for an extra $375 if they're part of the Reach Up program.((Source: KSLA News 12))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Almost 3,500 Vermont families are eligible for an extra $375 if they’re part of the Reach Up program.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families said the one-time payment is in addition to monthly cash grants families receive.

It will help pay for increased costs related to the pandemic.

Households with Reach Up grants between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15 are eligible.

The Vermont Treasurer’s office began issuing the checks last week.

All eligible families should receive them before the end of this month.

For questions concerning these payments, call the Benefits Service Center at 1-800-479-6151.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the shooting on Cameron Drive in Alburgh
Police identify 3 men involved in Alburgh fatal shooting
Two men killed, 1 injured in shooting
Two men killed, 1 injured in Alburgh shooting
Thomas Morse, 41
Search for missing man in East Montpelier
Matt Colby asks Lynsey Hartshorn a very important question on the Beta Technologies ramp
A Beta Technologies proposal from the sky
Elizabeth copper mine in Strafford, Vt.
Final cleanup cost of old Vermont copper mine 4 times plan

Latest News

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are getting nearly $3 million to study how teens...
UNH to study youth bystanders to peers’ self-harm
Post a picture of your display with #VTLightsTheWay
Governor relaunches Vermont Lights the Way
A common loon chick hitches a ride on its mother's back while her mate looks for food on...
Loon counters find more adults but loss of chicks in Maine
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Police are investigating a shooting in Elmore that left two people dead.
2 dead in Elmore shooting