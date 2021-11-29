Extra cash for Vermont families enrolled in Reach Up

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Almost 3,500 Vermont families are eligible for an extra $375 if they’re part of the Reach Up program.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families said the one-time payment is in addition to monthly cash grants families receive.

It will help pay for increased costs related to the pandemic.

Households with Reach Up grants between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15 are eligible.

The Vermont Treasurer’s office began issuing the checks last week.

All eligible families should receive them before the end of this month.

For questions concerning these payments, call the Benefits Service Center at 1-800-479-6151.

