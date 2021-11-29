Advertisement

Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home, and the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the shooting on Cameron Drive in Alburgh
Police identify 3 men involved in Alburgh fatal shooting
Two men killed, 1 injured in shooting
Two men killed, 1 injured in Alburgh shooting
Thomas Morse, 41
Search for missing man in East Montpelier
Matt Colby asks Lynsey Hartshorn a very important question on the Beta Technologies ramp
A Beta Technologies proposal from the sky
Elizabeth copper mine in Strafford, Vt.
Final cleanup cost of old Vermont copper mine 4 times plan

Latest News

The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority...
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Police arrested multiple people as part of a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking...
Police arrest multiple people in Rutland drug trafficking investigation
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Wall Street steadies following omicron slide; stocks rise
Dr. Elizabeth Bundock
Vermont deputy medical examiner promoted to top job
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO