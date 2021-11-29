Advertisement

Free antigen tests available to be shipped to New Hampshire homes

One million rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 are now available and ready to be shipped directly...
One million rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 are now available and ready to be shipped directly to the homes of New Hampshire residents.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - One million rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 are now available and ready to be shipped directly to the homes of New Hampshire residents.

According to Gov. Chris Sununu, shipping the tests directly to Granite Staters will greatly increase the state’s capacity to test for the virus.

Anyone who lives in New Hampshire can sign up for the tests online and they will be delivered-- free of charge-- by Amazon.

An additional 50,000 tests are being shipped to schools.

Health care officials say testing for the virus is essential to getting the pandemic under control and having those tests administered at home takes the burden off the already stressed health care system.

“This is a tool to help persons early identify if they may be infectious and to limit the spread of the disease. In addition, the department fully supports COVID-19 vaccination,” said Dr. Jonathan Ballard, the chief medical officer for New Hampshire Health and Human Services.

Saturday, Dec. 11, New Hampshire will hold a vaccination “booster blitz” at various locations across the Granite State. More information on that is expected later this week on the state’s website dedicated to COVID-19. That’s where you can also find information about the home test kits.

Health care officials recommend New Hampshire families interested in getting the test kits, order them now instead of waiting until a household member is symptomatic.

