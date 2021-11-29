Gas prices up again in northern New England despite trends

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices rose in parts of northern New England in the last week.

GasBuddy, which surveys stations, said prices in Maine went up 0.7 cents per gallon over the past week. The organization said Monday the price in the state was up to $3.45 per gallon.

Prices in New Hampshire stayed the same at $3.36.

In Vermont, prices went up half a penny to land at $3.43. Prices fell about 2.4 cents to $3.45 in the Burlington area, however.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)