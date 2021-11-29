Advertisement

Gas prices up again in northern New England despite trends

Gas prices rose in parts of northern New England in the last week. - File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices rose in parts of northern New England in the last week.

GasBuddy, which surveys stations, said prices in Maine went up 0.7 cents per gallon over the past week. The organization said Monday the price in the state was up to $3.45 per gallon.

Prices in New Hampshire stayed the same at $3.36.

In Vermont, prices went up half a penny to land at $3.43. Prices fell about 2.4 cents to $3.45 in the Burlington area, however.

