Gov. Scott to cut Christmas trees for his office

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will cut down two Christmas trees for his Montpelier offices on Monday.

The governor will join Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts at Maple Hill Farm in Barton.

They will highlight the importance of Vermont’s rural economy and working lands by cutting down the trees.

State leaders say there are more than 3,500 acres in Vermont dedicated to Christmas tree production across 70 farms. That the crop is worth more than $2.5 million.

Scott will also celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.

