Gunshots fired in Winooski road rage incident

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Winooski say a road rage incident ended in gunshots on Sunday. No one was injured.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Spring and Barlow streets at about 5:30 p.m., where they found multiple bullet casings.

Police say it was an isolated incident that stemmed from road rage and no one was injured. And they say there is no risk to the general public.

No one has been arrested.

Police say the suspect is a Black man who was wearing black sweatpants and a white and black patterned shirt.

Anyone with information or who has home surveillance in the area is asked to call the police in Winooski at 802-655-0221.

