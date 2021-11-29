Advertisement

Hochul cites rising COVID rates, omicron in state of emergency

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency over rising COVID infection rates.

Hochul will give an update on COVID in New York on Monday. The news briefing is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. You can watch it in the player or click here for a direct link.

Hochul on Friday cited a spike in COVID-19 cases and the emerging omicron variant.

The governor said she’s worried COVID cases could overwhelm hospitals.

Statewide, health care facilities are logging more than 300 new coronavirus admissions a day.

That’s why Hochul said she’s empowering health officials to limit nonessential medical procedures.

The protocols will start this Friday and run until at least mid-January.

The emergency declaration also helps the state get supplies more quickly.

