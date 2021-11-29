Advertisement

New Hampshire man recovering after being shot after hunt

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says an 82-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in Lyndeborough after a day of hunting.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says an 82-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in Lyndeborough after a day of hunting.

The department says the Wilton man was hit by a bullet from the rifle of his 83-year-old hunting companion as the rifle was being placed into the vehicle at about 5 p.m. Saturday. A round remaining in the chamber discharged. The bullet traveled across the passenger side of the vehicle through the leg of the man, who was sitting in the driver’s seat. The man’s injury was serious, but not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

