No recorded cases of omicron variant in Vermont yet

State leaders say they are tracking the new variant of COVID-19, but so far, no cases of the omicron variant have been recorded in Vermont(WBRC)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Nations around the world are working to contain the new omicron variant of COVID-19, and state leaders say they are tracking the new threat.

Vermont has not yet recorded a case of the omicron variant.

Gov. Phil Scott says we will need to wait a few more weeks for scientists to collect more data on it to know whether our current vaccines are still effective.

But he acknowledges there will be more variants in the future.

“We just have to monitor and get the information we need and get the facts before we panic about this. But again, we’ve proven we can take whatever steps necessary if that is the case, but right now we’re just gathering information,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says they’re keeping an eye on intensive care beds statewide but right now there is no need for new pandemic policies.

Scott stresses getting vaccines and boosters are key.

