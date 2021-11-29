Advertisement

North Country Democrat Putorti joins race to challenge Stefanik

North Country Democrat Matt Putorti has joined the race to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik.
North Country Democrat Matt Putorti has joined the race to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There will be Democratic and Republican primaries for New York’s 21st congressional district.

One of the Democratic contenders, Matt Putorti, made his rounds in Plattsburgh Monday.

The congressional hopeful held an event at the Koffee Kat on Margaret Street to meet and hear from constituents.

Putorti is a lawyer from Whitehall, New York. He is an openly gay Catholic and says his local ties to his community are what make him the right fit to represent the district.

He says his top three concerns on a local level are that work needs to be done to bring high-speed internet to the district, there needs to be more quality affordable housing and more jobs to keep people in the region.

On a national level, he says he’s concerned about “assaults on democracy,” climate change and income inequality.

“For me, this election is about making sure this district has a representative who will fight for them. Because of my local roots in this district, because I know how to take on tough fights, I think we are in the best position to do this and it would be an honor to represent this district in Congress,” Putorti said.

Putorti is one of four Democrats running. And another Republican is challenging incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik.

