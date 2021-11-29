Police arrest multiple people in Rutland drug trafficking investigation

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested multiple people as part of a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking in Rutland.

The arrests were made on Nov. 23 after a home on Killington Ave. was searched.

Police say in an investigation launched by the Vermont Drug Task Force in the summer of 2020, Lawrence Jackson, 50, of Rutland, was identified as a significant source of cocaine in Rutland.

When police entered Jackson’s apartment for the search, they say David Jordan, 30, of Springfield, Massachusetts, jumped out a second-story window and took off. Police caught up with him a short distance from the house. He was taken to the hospital and later cited for impeding law enforcement.

Police say they found cocaine, guns and other evidence of drug trafficking during the search of the apartment.

While they were there, Jackson was spotted driving a vehicle on Killington Ave. and pulled over. Police say he had cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, suboxone strips and cash on him when he was arrested.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to charges including cocaine trafficking when he was arraigned on Nov. 24. He was ordered held without bail.

A passenger in the vehicle with Jackson was identified as Briana Arnold, 30, of Rutland. Arnold had two arrest warrants and was taken into custody.

Police say they found three other people inside the apartment during their search.

Linda Vandenburgh, 57, of Whitehall, New York, was cited for possession of cocaine.

Reginald Watson, 45, of Rutland, was arrested on an unrelated warrant for credit card fraud.

And Christopher Carey, 30, of Poultney, had a cite-and-release warrant for failure to appear on an unrelated charge.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Rutland City Police Department at 802-773-1820 or the Vermont Drug Task Force at 802-773-9101. You can also submit a tip anonymously online.

