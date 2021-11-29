Police hope to interview survivor of deadly Alburgh shooting

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators are hoping to interview the lone survivor of a shooting in Alburgh that left two men dead.

It happened Saturday night on Cameron Drive.

Police say David Mohamed, 51, and Larry Cameron, 41, were killed. Devin Cameron, 27, was critically injured. Larry and Devin Cameron were cousins. All three men are from Alburgh.

Police say the men were fighting for a week over access to a property for hunting.

Grand Isle State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito says they are awaiting autopsy results to figure out what happened.

“We’re looking to see if there’s any helpful evidence as to the timeline of events-- who fired the first shot. An autopsy will be helpful, I believe in that,” Grand Isle State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito said.

Devin Cameron is in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center.

Investigators are hoping he recovers enough to be interviewed.

No one has been arrested and police say no one else was involved, but the state’s attorney tells WCAX News there were two witnesses to the shootings.

