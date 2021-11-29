Advertisement

Robotics grants being offered by education department

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Education is offering competitive grants to public schools and public charter schools to set up robotics teams and participate in contests.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut says the grants will provide more New Hampshire students with the opportunity to embrace STEM concepts and learn through imaginative play and engineering.

The estimated budget for each proposal is $2,000 to $15,000. Applications will be scored by independent peer reviewers.

To be eligible, schools must have an established partnership with at least one sponsor. Proposals must include participation in at least one competitive event. The deadline for applications is Dec. 10.

