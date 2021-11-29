Advertisement

Senior Santa: Buying gifts for older Vermonters

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are being called to play Santa to a senior and buy a Christmas gift to someone who may otherwise be forgotten.

Home Instead staff have put paper ornaments on small trees at places like Kinney Drugs in five counties: Addison, Chittenden, Lamoille, Franklin and Grand Isle.

On the ornament is a gift for a senior who asked for something. You play Santa by taking one of the ornaments and buying the gift and bringing it back to Kinney unwrapped with the ornament attached. Home Instead staff members make sure a senior gets it!

Laurie Danforth, operations administrator for Home Instead, says the seniors love this program.

“They are very excited. Like I said, you can’t even imagine in the room at a party with the smile on their face when they receive the gifts, and when they open it,” said Danforth. “A lot of them forget what they asked for so when they open it they are really surprised and they’re like ‘Ahhh!’ and it’s true, a lot of them that do not have family and their home is at the facility and their home is with the people at the facility. That is their family.”

While this program is big for the seniors, but it is also huge for the people donating.

“And when they call they’re very excited about the event,” said Danforth. “It would be nice to see them all bring the presents in. You can tell they put thought into the gifts that they are getting for these seniors. Some of them put individual cards and wish them a Merry Christmas and then other people call just to thank us from what we are doing for the community.”

You can also give a monetary donation to help buy things like wrapping paper.

Gifts must be brought back by Dec., 8, 2021.

Here’s a list of locations where you can find trees:

·       Kinney Drugs - 308 Shelburne Rd. Burlington, Vt.

·       Kinney Drugs - 1653 Williston Rd. South Burlington, Vt.

·       Kinney Drugs - 3 Centre Drive Milton, Vt.

·       Kinney Drugs - 84 Executive Drive Shelburne, Vt.

·       Kinney Drugs - 10212 RT 116 Hinesburg, Vt.

·       Kinney Drugs 115 Monkton Rd. Vergennes, Vt.

·       Kinney Drugs - 82 Pearl Street Essex Jct., Vt.

·       Kinney Drugs - 164 Swanton Rd. St Albans, Vt.

·       Kinney Drugs - 97 Morrisville Plaza Morrisville, Vt.

·       Kinney Drugs - 155 S Main Street Cambridge, Vt.

Click here for more information.

